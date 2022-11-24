Boxing legend Joe Calzaghe announces date at Doncaster's Eco Power Stadium

The Welsh fighter is coming to the Eco Power Stadium on March 31 for the 'evening with’ event when boxing lovers will be able to get up close and personal with their idol.

Calzaghe is the longest-reigning super-middleweight world champion in boxing history, having held the WBO title for over ten years and defending it against 20 opponents – a record in the division, shared with Sven Ottke - before moving up to light-heavyweight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2007, Calzaghe became BBC Sports Personality of the Year, beating Ricky Hatton and Lewis Hamilton by gaining 28.19% of the public vote.

Boxer Joe Calzaghe is coming to Doncaster.

This made Calzaghe the first Welsh winner of the award since show jumper David Broome in 1960. He was also awarded the Young Boxer of the Year Award in 1995.

Calzaghe holds notable wins over Chris Eubank, Jeff Lacy, Mikkel Kessler, Bernard Hopkins and Roy Jones Jr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 2006 and 2008, Calzaghe was ranked by The Ring as one of the world's top ten active boxers, pound for pound,[4] reaching a peak ranking of third in January 2009.

Depending on the ticket bought, the event will include a three course dinner, live interview, an auction, question and answer session and the chance for fans to get signed photos.

Advertisement Hide Ad