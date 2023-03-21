The much-loved fighter, dubbed Big Frank during his career, will be at the Gorilla Beer Hall in Mexborough on April 6, when sports fans will be able to chat to the star as well as get their photo alongside him.

Competing from 1982 to 1996, he had a highly publicised and eventful career, both in and out of the ring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pinnacle of Bruno's boxing career was winning the WBC heavyweight title from Oliver McCall at a packed Wembley Stadium in 1995, in what was his fourth world championship challenge.

Frank Bruno is coming to Doncaster next month.

Bruno faced multiple top-rated heavyweights throughout his career, including two defeats against Mike Tyson in 1989 and 1996, and a defeat against fellow Briton Lennox Lewis in 1993.

He was also known for his exceptional punching power, scoring 38 knockouts in 40 wins and giving him a 95% knockout-to-win ratio; his overall knockout percentage was 84.44%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruno has been ranked among BoxRec's 10 best heavyweights in the world 12 times, reaching his career-high ranking of world No.3 at the conclusion of 1984.

Like Henry Cooper before him, Bruno has remained a popular celebrity with the British public following his retirement from boxing, including his well-documented struggles with mental health.

The event will take place from 7pm at the Cliff Street venue with comedian and compere Jed Stone hosting proceedings.

Tickets, priced at £40 each, include a professional photo with Frank, printed on the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad