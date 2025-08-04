Boxing idol Tyson Fury and family enjoy day out at Doncaster Racecourse

Boxing idol Tyson Fury swapped the boxing ring for the parade ring when he and his family enjoyed a day out at Doncaster Racecourse to watch their horse in action.

The 36-year-old fighter was joined by his wife Paris and their children for Saturday’s trip to Town Moor to watch Big Gypsy King in the 3.30 race.

Despite the horse finishing last from eleven in the contest, an upbeat Tyson posted: “Who would of thought we would be back in Paris’s home town of Doncaster 20 years later with a horse in the main race!

"Started from the bottom, now in the owners section #workhard.”

During his visit to Doncaster, he was asked about a boxing comeback by reporters,

He has been absent from the sport since a rematch defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in December and had recently called for a trilogy fight against Usyk and continues to be linked with a blockbuster British battle against Anthony Joshua, but he gave a blunt response to a question about his future plans.

The former world heavyweight champion replied "never" when asked if he will return to the ring.

"Too old, look at my beard, all grey," he said.

"Boxing is a young man's game."

Earlier this year, the heavyweight star, who has lots of family connections with Doncaster, dropped into the Bawtry’s Revovler Menswear to buy suits for his children before heading to a nearby Co-op store and a bar.

The boxing ace has plenty of down to earth connections back in Doncaster - including picking up a few bargains on his shopping trips.

Fury grew up in Manchester in a traveller family.

His wife Paris grew up in a traveller family in Doncaster and the pair met at traveller gatherings before becoming an item.

The pair met again by chance at Paris's 16th birthday party and took up together, going to the cinema and ice skating every weekend.

The pair tied the knot at St Peter In Chains Catholic Church in Chequer Road in 2008. The wedding attracted 400 guests. It was followed by a reception at The Stables in High Melton.

The pair said they did not sleep together before marriage in keeping with the traditional travelling community.

In December 2015, the fighter stunned shoppers in the Doncaster Church View branch of bargain store B&M when he popped in to do a spot of Christmas shopping.

He posed for photos with staff and was later spotted walking through Doncaster town centre, chatting and posing for selfies.

The couple have seven children and regularly cross the Pennines to visit Paris’s Doncaster based family.