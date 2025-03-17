Boxing icon Tyson Fury surprises fans with trip to Co-op on Doncaster shopping trip

Boxing icon Tyson Fury delighted fans – when he popped into a Doncaster town on a surprise shopping trip.

The 36-year-old Gyspy King happily posed for photos and signed autographs for fans when he paid a visit to Bawtry with this family at the weekend.

The retired heavyweight star, who has lots of family connections with Doncaster, dropped into the town’s Revovler Menswear to buy suits for his children before heading to a nearby Co-op store and a bar.

A spokesperson for Revolver shared on social media: “Absolute pleasure kitting Tyson Fury s kids out with new suits today .What a legend - and the lads looked brilliant.”

Boxing idol Tyson Fury kitted out his children in suits during a visit to Revovler Menswear in Bawtry. (Photo: Revolver Menswear).

Another posted: “Driving through Nawtry and randomly, Tyson Fury was stood outside Co-op having a chat to some fans and getting asked for selfies.

Another fan posted: “Just been talking to Tyson Fury - seen him at Bawtry. Shook hands with him – was with wife and kids going to races. Lovely man OMG so tall – said he was six nine.”

The boxing ace has plenty of down to earth connections back in Doncaster - including picking up a few bargains on his shopping trips.

Fury grew up in Manchester in a traveller family.

His wife Paris grew up in a traveller family in Doncaster and the pair met at traveller gatherings before becoming an item.

The pair met again by chance at Paris's 16th birthday party and took up together, going to the cinema and ice skating every weekend.

The pair tied the knot at St Peter In Chains Catholic Church in Chequer Road in 2008. The wedding attracted 400 guests. It was followed by a reception at The Stables in High Melton.

The pair said they did not sleep together before marriage in keeping with the traditional travelling community.

In December 2015, the fighter stunned shoppers in the Doncaster Church View branch of bargain store B&M when he popped in to do a spot of Christmas shopping.

He posed for photos with staff and was later spotted walking through Doncaster town centre, chatting and posing for selfies.

The couple have seven children and regularly cross the Pennines to visit Paris’s Doncaster based family.