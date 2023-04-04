Boxer to pass through Yorkshire on fundraising 400 mile charity walk from Newcastle to Plymouth

Justin Barnes started his challenge on April 1 and it will come to an end on 20 April in Plymouth, having walked virtually the full length of England.

He is challenging himself to walk 20 miles everyday for the 20 days and will be camping out along the route.

Justin 41, who is very popular on Tiktok, has chosen to support four charities that are very close to his heart with his gruelling challenge.

Justin Barnes is walking from Newcastle to Plymouth for four charities.

Mind, a national mental health charity that has personally supported Justin with issues that affected his own mental health.

Andy Man’s Club is a men’s suicide prevention charity.

Winstons Wish a bereavement support charity supporting children and young people.

Breast Cancer Now who help anyone affected by breast cancer, the whole way through, providing support for today and hope for the future.

He is documenting his 400 mile journey live on Tiktok so people can keep in touch with his progress.

Justin has been open and honest about his own battles with mental health and believes that this journey and the ups and down will highlight the difficulties with mental health especially for men who struggle to reach out and he wants to encourage people to reach out and receive help.

Throughout the challenge Justin will be camping out and relying on lots of support to help him along the way.

Justin, who is an ex army veteran who has been on two tours to Afghanistan, turned to boxing to help him his mental health.

He is very keen to get his story out there with the message that ‘people need to reach out and talk and no one should feel alone’

This is a personal challenge for Justin who is determined to stick to the plan and finish in the 20 days and overcome any obstacles that he may encounter.

