Boss of Doncaster's Cast theatre steps down after nine years in role

The search for a new boss for Doncaster’s Cast Theatre is on after its director of nine years announced her departure.

Deborah Rees will step down later this year after nearly a decade of what a venue spokesperson described as “inspirational leadership.”

In an announcement, Cast said: “Deborah leaves a powerful legacy of partnerships, community engagement and artistic ambition that has helped establish Cast as a cultural cornerstone of Doncaster and a respected player on the national stage.”

During her tenure, Deborah has led on several significant national partnerships.

These include an eight-year collaboration with the National Theatre, which saw the creation of three major community productions and the formation of the Doncaster People’s Theatre, a group she holds in the highest regard.

She also spearheaded Cast’s ground-breaking partnership with the Royal Opera House and The Royal Ballet, which brought investment into schools across Doncaster, delivered workshops for young people, and culminated in a landmark performance by The Royal Ballet on Cast’s stage.

In recognition of its impact, Cast won the Success Through Partnerships award at the Doncaster Business Awards.

Other highlights include Cast’s role in the National Theatre’s Public Acts programme, culminating in the epic production of The Doncastrian Chalk Circle in 2022.

The project brought nearly 100 community performers together with professional artists for what many described as a life-changing experience.

Deborah has also championed family audiences, making Cast’s annual pantomime a much-loved festive tradition that welcomes thousands each year and often provides children with their very first taste of live theatre.

Alongside this, Cast has developed a strong programme of work for younger audiences, ensuring children and families across the borough can access inspiring and accessible performances all year round.

She said: “Reaching our 10th anniversary last year brought home just how far we’ve come. We are just over ten years young - vibrant, ambitious and determined to keep making a difference.

"I’m especially proud of the partnerships we’ve built and the extraordinary range of work we’ve produced - from intimate community projects to epic productions. None of it would have been possible without the incredible team at Cast, whose professionalism and dedication is second to none.

"I’m grateful to the artists and communities who have made Cast such a special place, and I now look forward to new freelance challenges and championing the arts in different ways.”

Elizabeth Jones, Chair of the Board at Cast said: “Deborah has been an excellent leader. From welcoming The Royal Ballet to our stage to supporting hundreds of local performers and working with our brilliant staff team, she has shown what’s possible when ambition meets collaboration.

"Her belief in the transformative power of the arts, combined with her ability to form lasting partnerships and inspire those around her, has left a permanent mark on Cast and Doncaster. Deborah has also been a tireless advocate for opening up access to the arts for young people and families, ensuring Cast truly serves its whole community.

“On behalf of the Board, I thank her for her passion, resilience and outstanding contribution to Cast and to Doncaster, and we wish her every success in her future endeavours.”

Recruitment for a new Director will begin shortly as Cast looks ahead in its second decade.