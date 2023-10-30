News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way

Boss of Doncaster pub closed by Storm Babet flooding issues update

Bosses of a popular Doncaster riverside pub closed by flooding caused by Storm Babet have issued an update on re-opening plans.
By Darren Burke
Published 30th Oct 2023, 15:40 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 15:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Boat Inn at Sprotbrough was forced to close its doors last weekend after the River Don burst its banks, flooding the pub and restaurant for the second time in four years.

But owner Felicity Bell has said that restoration work is under way and that the pub will be back.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “We have been busy behind the scenes, working hard to get things sorted.

Most Popular
The Boat Inn has been closed by flooding for the second time in four years. (Photo: The Boat Inn).The Boat Inn has been closed by flooding for the second time in four years. (Photo: The Boat Inn).
The Boat Inn has been closed by flooding for the second time in four years. (Photo: The Boat Inn).

"The pub is completely drained of water, and we are just awaiting the verdicts of various assessments after which the restoration works will soon be underway.

"We have our fingers crossed and hope to be able to update you soon.”

"We thank everyone for their continued support.

The pub was deluged following hours of torrential rain, which caused widespread devastation and destruction across the country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 2019 floods caused the pub to shut for 18 months while repair works were carried out.

Last week she said: “We are closed until further notice whilst the appropriate assessments are made.

“We can see the level of flooding is not as severe as 2019, but we cannot provide further information on how much this will affect us until we have it.

“We understand this is anxious time for all our guests who are booked in for Christmas and will be in touch in due course.

“The Boat has endured this before. It shalll endure again. We will be back.”

Related topics:DoncasterSprotbrough