Bosses of a popular Doncaster riverside pub closed by flooding caused by Storm Babet have issued an update on re-opening plans.

The Boat Inn at Sprotbrough was forced to close its doors last weekend after the River Don burst its banks, flooding the pub and restaurant for the second time in four years.

But owner Felicity Bell has said that restoration work is under way and that the pub will be back.

She said: “We have been busy behind the scenes, working hard to get things sorted.

The Boat Inn has been closed by flooding for the second time in four years. (Photo: The Boat Inn).

"The pub is completely drained of water, and we are just awaiting the verdicts of various assessments after which the restoration works will soon be underway.

"We have our fingers crossed and hope to be able to update you soon.”

"We thank everyone for their continued support.

The pub was deluged following hours of torrential rain, which caused widespread devastation and destruction across the country.

The 2019 floods caused the pub to shut for 18 months while repair works were carried out.

Last week she said: “We are closed until further notice whilst the appropriate assessments are made.

“We can see the level of flooding is not as severe as 2019, but we cannot provide further information on how much this will affect us until we have it.

“We understand this is anxious time for all our guests who are booked in for Christmas and will be in touch in due course.