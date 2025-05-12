Book telling story of champions Doncaster Rovers set to be released

A book chronicling Doncaster Rovers becoming champions of League Two is set to be released – and supporters can get their name inside it.

Champions. The Story of the 2024/25 Season will celebrate the whole campaign which culminated in Rovers first securing promotion against Yorkshire rivals Bradford City before wrapping up the trophy on the final day of the season with victory over Notts County.

A club spokesperson said: “After three seasons in League Two, Doncaster Rovers returned to League One - and did it in stye, as champions!

"To commemorate that glorious achievement, the club is launching a book celebrating the whole season.

“Champions: The Story of the 2024/25 Season takes supporters through Rovers’ memorable campaign in comprehensive detail across its 200 pages.

“Taking the tale from the arrival of last summer’s signings, through pre-season and then across every game, right through to the title clinching victory at Notts County, and the celebrations that followed, this book will tell you all you need to know – and remember – about the 24/25 season.

“With extensive interviews with Grant McCann and members of the first-team squad, this is the inside story of just how Doncaster Rovers returned to League One after three seasons away.”

The club has partnered with ACA Creative to publish the book and who will also manage the pre-order and fulfilment process.

Supporters who pre-order the book, which costs £25 plus postage and packaging, before Thursday 30 May 2025, will have the option to have their name published in the advance subscriber pages in the back of the book.

You can order HERE