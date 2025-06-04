Body found in hunt for Doncaster firm worker who went missing on Portugal stag do
Greg Monks was last seen leaving the main strip in the resort town of Albufeira in the early hours of Wednesday, May 28.
The 38-year-old from Cambuslang had arrived on the evening of May 27 as part of a stag do and was on a night out with friends.
The groomsman told the group he was leaving around 2am to return to his accommodation.
Local police confirmed on Wednesday that a body had been found in the Cerro de Águia area.
A statement by Portuguese police said: “After several diligences and the presumed route taken in the early hours of that day, since the last sighting, the body was located in a vacant and very rugged lot.”
The force said an autopsy would be carried out once the body is removed.
Mr Monks, who worked for Cementation Skanska who have offices in Bentley for more than 100 years, disappeared in the early hours of last Wednesday morning.
He is understood to have several connections to Doncaster.
Just hours after arriving in Portugal for the five-day stag do, he told pals that he was heading back to his holiday apartment on his own after several hours of partying and drinking.
The last official sighting of Greg was at around 3.27am on Wednesday, May 28, near the Cerro de Aguia area.
His worried parents and girlfriend Nicole Ashleigh Kelso flew out to the Algarve in the search for him.
