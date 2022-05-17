The B&M store in Doncaster town centre, where rats have previously been filmed running around the car park, is said to be overrun with the rodents, requiring frequent visits by pest controllers.

A concerned shopper said: "I was in the town centre (on Saturday) and overheard two female members of staff talking about how the shop has an 'infestation' of rats.”

The shopper then claimed that on Sunday morning, there was a dead rat outside the doors, indicating that the situation is becoming worse.

The B&M store in Doncaster town centre is said to be overrun with rats, not just at the car park as previously reported.

B&M, in response, said it is aware of the problem with rats in the car park at B&M Doncaster town centre, which is a long standing issue in the local area.

A spokesperson for the firm said: "We have frequent pest control visits to help control this issue and ensure that the inside of our store is safe and secure, alongside our usual business health and safety procedures."

This is not the first time the rat infestation at the said car park has made the headlines. In 2017, rodents were seen scampering from bushes and underneath cars just yards away from other pedestrians near to the car park.