Homeowners across the region have donated to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospices’ tree recycling service and had their Christmas trees collected from their doorsteps.

The environmentally friendly scheme returned for the third year and has raised £25,600, plus £4587.50 gift aid, bringing the total to an incredible £30,187.50 to support its vital work.

The trees are taken to local recycling centres to be made into chippings for things like local forest schools and farms. Animals at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park have also enjoyed playing with the old trees too.

The service was supported by the hospice’s corporate partners and was kindly sponsored by Rotherham-based glass bottle and jar manufacturer, Beatson Clark for the third year running.

Dawn Pugh, Sales and Marketing Director at Beatson Clark said, “We’re incredibly proud to be part of the campaign again as it supports the vital work Bluebell Wood does, whilst also encouraging recycling within our community. We’re looking forward to continuing our support of the hospice and more of these exciting projects.”

Beth Cole, Events Fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, said, “We’d like to say a massive thank you to Beatson Clark for sponsoring our tree recycling service and to all our corporate volunteers and tree recycling partners involved, we simply couldn’t do it without you.

“Finally, a big thank you to all the wonderful supporters who donated to our service. Each donation will help us continue to support local children and families going through the toughest times imaginable.”

This year, 57 volunteer collectors from 17 local companies have almost completed collecting 1,500 trees up to 18th January across Doncaster, Chesterfield, Sheffield, Rotherham, Barnsley, Doncaster and Worksop.

Supporters are urged to look out for the service bookings opening soon for next year. The hospice is looking for more companies willing to become collectors next January.