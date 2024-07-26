‘Blind Panic’ across the UK as over 100 people skydive for charity, including Bawtry guide dog owner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Guide Dogs volunteers are taking part in a skydive in Nottingham this weekend to raise funds for the charity Guide Dogs.

Eleanor Pooley from Doncaster is part of a UK-wide group of over 100 people who are taking part in 12 different skydive events, which they’ve nicknamed ‘Blind Panic’.

Eleanor, originally from New Zealand and who now lives near Bawtry, has had six guide dogs, three since she has lived in the UK, and is currently partnered with yellow Labrador, Angie.

The team, who are hoping to collectively raise £100,000, have organised it all themselves. Eleanor has already raised over £1,000 in sponsorship but hopes to raise even more in order to reach this target.

Eleanor with guide dog Angie

Across the 12 events there are participants age from 18 to over 80, and for most this is the first time they will experience a skydive.

Eleanor said: “I’ve always wanted to do a skydive and I thought why not!

“I want to raise money to help Guide Dogs reduce the waiting list as much as possible. Being without a dog and going back to relying on just your long cane is so difficult. A guide dog can give so much confidence and independence – I live on a very busy road and there’s a lot of heavy traffic, and I feel so much better when Angie can guide me safely.”

Kim Hutchings, Community Fundraising Manager for Guide Dogs, covering South Yorkshire, said: “What Eleanor and everyone involved in Blind Panic is doing to raise funds for us is incredible, we’re very thankful for their support.

Eleanor who is taking part in a skydive this weekend.

“As a charity we rely completely on donations and fundraising, so every penny she raises will help make a difference to people living with sight loss.”

Dr. Elizabeth Marsden, a guide dog owner and the lead organiser of Blind Panic, has worked hard to recruit volunteers to take part in a skydive across Scotland, England and Wales.

Elizabeth said: “When a guide dog retires, the guide dog owner’s life grinds to a halt and their independence disappears through a window. We are trying to raise as much money as we can to support Guide Dogs, as on average it costs £56,000 to breed, raise, train and care for a guide dog through its life.”