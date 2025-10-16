Black History Month: Events in Doncaster to mark celebration

Events are being held across Doncaster to mark Black History Month this October.

Danum Gallery, Library and Museum is hosting an exhibition celebrating 2,000 years of Black History in Doncaster.

In addition to the exhibition, visitors will also find a display in the Children’s Library celebrating important Black historical figures, alongside a range of books that celebrate representation and racial diversity.

On Saturday 18 October, BME United is honouring the rich heritage, achievements and contributions of Black communities in Doncaster and beyond.

The event, which takes place from 4-7pm at the Merciful Centre, Scot Lane, features cultural performances showcasing music, dance and talks as well as refreshments and opportunities to connect with local organisations and community members. The event is free and open to all.

Please confirm attendance in advance on [email protected].

Originating in the USA, where it is also known as African-American History Month, it began to remember events and important people of Sub-Saharan African and Afro-Caribbean ancestry, becoming a month-long observation in 1970.