Bizarre Doncaster connections of Mike Tyson as he prepares to fight Jake Paul

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As legendary fighter Mike Tyson prepares to do battle with YouTuber Jake Paul as they enter the ring tonight for their intriguing and controversial boxing match – we look at the weird world of Iron Mike’s Doncaster connections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boxing legend Tyson is set to return to the ring for his first professional fight in nearly two decades as he faces off against social media star turned-fighter Paul.

Tyson, 58, will emerge from retirement to challenge Paul, who is 31 years his junior, in a matchup that could draw up to 80,000 spectators at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But did you know Iron Mike was once a regular visitor to Doncaster?

Mike Tyson is preparing to do battle with YouTube star Jake Paul on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix).

In 2022, he called the city ‘real bad stuff’ while discussing the ‘wild parts’ of the UK in a podcast.

The former heavyweight champion was a regular visitor to Doncaster back in the early 2000s after striking up an unlikely friendship with Askern newsagent Andy Booker.

And he clearly remembers his time in Doncaster, with the fighter, known as Iron Mike and The Baddest Man On The Planet during his fighting heyday, discussing it in the Hot Box In’ podcast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about ‘wild parts’ of the UK, Tyson replied: “Doncaster….all these places…..real bad stuff.”

Boxing fan Mr Booker who followed Tyson’s fights around the globe became friends with the fearsome fighter.

He even stunned regulars at the White Hart in Askern when he dropped in for a drink.

Landlord Wes Fox said: “We cornered off an area for him as it was so busy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was great and signed loads of T-shirts and boxing gloves.”

Tyson settled for a ginger ale rather than a pint and the landlord added: "He told me he has not had a better reception anywhere in the country. The great thing was most people in the pub were actually people who drink here. It was packed with locals.”

Mr Booker also co-promoted an appearance by Tyson at The Dome where he gave his IBF world title belt to Lance Bombardier Ben Parkinson who lost both legs in an explosion while serving in Afghanistan

He said: 'This is typical of Mike. He's so generous. But he's also very modest.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyson raised £5,000 from a sporting dinner for the family of a Yorkshire policewoman shot dead and also handed over £10,000 to the family of Doncaster rugby league coach St John Ellis following his death.

Now 58, he is considered one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time and reigned as the undisputed world champion from 1987 to 1990.

Claiming his first belt at 20 years, four months, and 22 days old, Tyson holds the record as the youngest boxer ever to win a heavyweight title.

In 1992, Tyson was convicted of rape and sentenced to six years in prison, although he was released on parole after three years and embarked on a comeback, notoriously biting a chunk out of opponent Evander Holyfield’s ear in a 1997 bout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tonight, Tyson and Paul will wear bigger gloves and contest shorter two-minute rounds in a contest which has, curiously, been sanctioned as a professional bout.

Organisers say it is not a gimmick, while the inclusion to the card of Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano - after their all-time classic in 2022 - adds credibility.

Critics argue the richest and most competitive fight in the female code should not be playing second fiddle to the Tyson-Paul carnival.

Yet the interest is undeniable, so much so that it convinced streaming powerhouse Netflix to broadcast the event live to a global subscriber list of 280 million.

A crowd of about 70,000 is expected at the stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This marks Tyson's first bout since his exhibition draw with Roy Jones Jr in 2020 and his first professional appearance since his defeat against Kevin McBride almost 20 years ago.

What time will Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul start in the UK?

The anticipated clash between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul is expected to commence at 4am on Saturday in the UK, corresponding to a 10pm start on Friday in Dallas, Texas, where the fight is taking place.

For fans watching on America's east coast, the fight will begin around 11pm, while those on Pacific Time can tune in at approximately 8pm. The evening's initial fights will kick off around 10.30pm UK time, which is 4.30pm in Texas, while the four-fight main card will start at 1am UK time, or 7pm in Texas.