Bikers sought to join funeral procession for final journey of popular Doncaster rider

Alan King, 64, died last month and his funeral will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on May 23.

Riders are being sought to accompany the cortege and friend Franek Wierzbicki said: “It is a tribute to Alan and to escort him on his final journey in this world.

"I would like as many of his friends who still ride to join me.

Bikers are being sought to join the funeral procession for Alan King. (Photo: Doncaster Funerals).

“I know there will be loads of guys who still wished they had a bike in order to do this ride.

“Let’s do right by this legend of a man – the more the merrier.”

Riders should meet on Huntingdon Road at the junction of Lonsdale Avenue at noon.

Mr King died on April 29 and a spokesman for Doncaster Funerals said: “Alan was loved and cherished by so many.”