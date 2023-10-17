Bike ride aims to raise £5,000 after death of "well liked" Doncaster man
Ian Morley, who was known as Mozzy and who was a familiar face in Stainforth, Dunscroft and Hatfield, died last month.
Now two rides are being planned in his memory following his funeral, with the aim of raising £5,000 as well as raising awareness for men’s mental health charities, including suicide prevention group Andy’s Man Club.
As well as a local ride aound the local area, there will also be one to the Humber Bridge.
Campaign organiser Sue Lake said: “Mozzy sadly passed away on September 24.
"We are trying to raise money to help with funeral costs and for the family and for men's mental health charities.
"We are arranging a bike ride to raise the funds as this is something he recently got into.
“We will be doing two rides, one around the village and another to the Humber Bridge. We will be shaking buckets and have a QR code for payments by card, so no excuses."
Anyone wanting to join in with the ride can get in touch with Simon Lake on 07920015957 or Sue on 07862544329.
She added: “We also want to raise awareness for men's mental health. Men are always told not to cry and deal with it - this needs to change to save more lives. Moz was well liked around the village, let’s give him the send off he deserves.”
You can donate to the campaign, which aims to raise £5,000, HERE