The actual Dome room will be used on this occasion, which is a favourite with vinyl fans.

Dealers from around the UK will display a vast range of music genres including specialists in rock, jazz, blues, soul, funk, punk and all pop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is still the biggest vinyl record collectors fair in Yorkshire and traditionally a place that traders do business with each other along with the public.

A previous record fair at The Dome

International buyers regularly attend this event from Japan, Poland and other locations. The British pressings are the most desirable, bargains from £1 to ultra rare collectables are on offer.

A spokesman said: “The entry cost is still at a reduced £1 only and there is a great all you can eat breakfast and carvery on site all day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad