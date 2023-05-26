News you can trust since 1925
Big record fair set to return to The Dome in Doncaster

The big record fair at The Dome in Doncaster returns on Sunday 4th June.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 26th May 2023, 11:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 11:43 BST

The actual Dome room will be used on this occasion, which is a favourite with vinyl fans.

Dealers from around the UK will display a vast range of music genres including specialists in rock, jazz, blues, soul, funk, punk and all pop.

This is still the biggest vinyl record collectors fair in Yorkshire and traditionally a place that traders do business with each other along with the public.

A previous record fair at The DomeA previous record fair at The Dome
International buyers regularly attend this event from Japan, Poland and other locations. The British pressings are the most desirable, bargains from £1 to ultra rare collectables are on offer.

A spokesman said: “The entry cost is still at a reduced £1 only and there is a great all you can eat breakfast and carvery on site all day.”

Park outside in the huge free car park. For further information phone Adrian on 07882 809056.

www.premierfairs.co.uk

Related topics:DoncasterYorkshirePolandJapan