Big-hearted staff at Doncaster motor finance firm raise £17,000 for charity

Staff from Close Brothers went the extra mile to collect an outstanding £17,324 for its partner charities Cancer Research UK and Make a Wish Foundation.

Despite financially challenging times, employees at the firm embraced their annual Charity Week event, which took place in May.

Demonstrating both ambition and generosity, partners, employees, family and friends have taken part in a huge array of activities. Participants climbed, baked, cycled, quizzed and ran.

Of the many highlights, Team Bury, Sevenoaks and Peterborough put their fitness, stamina, and determination to the test to run a whopping 13.1 miles in the London Half Marathon, while Team Manchester, Leicester and Stoke reached new heights by climbing Mam Tor in the Peak District.

Other events included guess the guess the baby photo challenges, blind auctions, quizzes, raffles, bake sales and sports days.

The money raised and donated to Make-A-Wish UK and Cancer Research UK will make a significant impact on two worthy causes.

A spokesman said: “Close Brothers Motor Finance has had a long-standing relationship with both charities and ongoing desire to support their work.

"The Make A Wish Foundation is an international not for profit organisation whose work grants wishes for children living with and fighting life-threatening and critical illnesses.

"The money raised for Cancer Research UK will go towards helping the charity fund scientists, doctors and nurses to help beat cancer and, provide support, information and awareness to suffers, loved ones, and the general public.”

Seán Kemple, Managing Director of Close Brothers Motor Finance, commented: “The past few years have been challenging for all, and those financial pressures would have undoubtedly had a significant impact on charities and the wonderful work they do.

