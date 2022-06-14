Big hearted Doncaster youngsters set up stall to raise £700 for stroke patients

Raphael and Zachary Hayati launched held their Funky Monkeys stall at the weekend, with friends, neighbours and relatives all chipping in to help the pair’s business become a roaring success.

The determined duo set about making money for Doncaster Royal Infirmary’s stroke unit following the death of their great grandma Audrey Brown from a stroke earlier this year.

Proud grandad Parviz, former owner of Doncaster’s Red Tomato pizza takeway, said: “The boys had a fantastic day - they go great support.

Raphael Hayati (age 5), sister Shirley Heaton, sister Catherine Kinnear (both from Stroke Ward at DRI) and Zachary Hayati (age 6) with their fundraising stall.

"One of the best things for the boys was the fact that they now they have a better concept of money and how important it is to be nice and smiley towards customers.

"I hope one day they will become future businessmen.

"When it went a bit quiet, the boys stood by the road waving to all cars to get their attention and get more customers!”

The pair set up a table outside the house in Meadowfield Road. Barnby Dun and sold some of their toys along with tomato and cucumber plants grown by Parviz in his greenhouse.

He added: “We were so grateful to all the staff at the stroke ward, the way they looked after her.

"So we decided to raise money for them. The ward has already received £300 which was raised at the funeral and donations from family and we raised £355 on the day which we are rounding up to £400 to make a total of £700.

“This was the boys’ idea because they are worried in case any of their loved ones one day has to use this ward.

"And then they said it would be nice to help other people in Doncaster.

"Words cannot express how proud we are of Zac and Raphi.

"They both said ‘we can’t be selfish and have to think about others.”