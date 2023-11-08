News you can trust since 1925
Big-hearted Doncaster youngster, 8, kicks off annual Christmas toy appeal for needy

A big-hearted Doncaster youngster has kicked off her annual Christmas toy appeal to collect gifts for the city’s children in need.
By Darren Burke
Published 8th Nov 2023, 12:31 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 12:32 GMT
Sophia Agate, eight, collected more than 100 presents last year – and is hoping to do even better this time round.

She has created a special Amazon wish list which people can use to buy gifts for local children.

Proud mum Kirsty said: “She wants to donate to children who will otherwise not get much, if anything, at all.”

Sophia is collecting gifts for needy children once more.Sophia is collecting gifts for needy children once more.
Sophia is encouraging members of the public across Doncaster to choose an item and donate it towards her special cause.

Added Kirsty: “It is now her fourth year doing this.

"She donates them all to less privileged children and also to children in hospital over Christmas.

"We rely on the help of our community to help us achieve this.”

You can find details of Sophia’s Amazon.co.uk list HERE and more about the Facebook group HERE

