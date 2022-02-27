Big hearted Doncaster lads offer free clear-up help after storms batter town

Brendan Smith and Zackery Benstead have offered their services to help people get back on their feet after Storms Eunice and Storm Franklin caused chaos last weekend.

Brendan said: “My friend and I are offering free help to people in the area.

"We can do general yard work, litter picking. and help clean up after this storm. Message me if you need anything! We would love to help!”

Brendan and Zackery have offered help in the wake of Doncaster's storms.

Storm Eunice brought widespread damage to Doncaster with a number of trees toppled, fences brought down and buildings damaged as ferocious winds ripped across town a week ago.

Then Storm Franklin brought fresh disruption last Sunday, with more than 100 houses damaged in Thorne when a freak gust of wind, dubbed a mini tornado by residents, ripped holes in roofs, smashed cars and trashed gardens.