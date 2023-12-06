Big-hearted Doncaster girl collects hundreds of Christmas gifts for needy children
Sophia Agate, eight, has collected a whopping 365 presents this year – smashing last year’s efforts where she collected just over 100.
She created a special Amazon wish list which people used to buy gifts for local children and which will now be delivered locally to help those less fortunate this Christmas.
She spends the weeks leading up to Christmas stockpiling the presents, all of which are wrapped before being distributed.
Proud mum Kirsty said: “She wants to donate to children who will otherwise not get much, if anything, at all.”
Added Kirsty: “It is now her fourth year doing this.
"She donates them all to less privileged children and also to children in hospital over Christmas.
"We rely on the help of our community to help us achieve this.”