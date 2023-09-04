News you can trust since 1925
Big-hearted Doncaster footballers' charity car wash for coach's cancer stricken daughter

Big hearted footballers from a Doncaster junior team swapped shots for sponges and balls for buckets as they held a charity car wash to raise funds for their coach’s daughter who is battling breast cancer.
By Darren Burke
Published 4th Sep 2023, 14:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 14:04 BST

Players from Stainforth Juniors U13s scrubbed and cleaned a string of vehicles to help collect money for Emma Jayne Johnstone, the daughter of the team’s manager Jimmy.

She said: “They have my appreciation for the hard work they have done and the fact that they have given up their time to help.

“The money raised will go towards a holiday for me and my son after all my treatment for breast cancer is over to give us something to look forward to.

Members of Stainforth Juniors FC took part in a fundraising car wash.
“Most of the kids on the team went to primary school with my son and have all been friends since nursery

"Not only have the boys shown support for my dad and myself, they are also supporting their friend – they really are amazing boys.”

