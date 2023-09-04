Big-hearted Doncaster footballers' charity car wash for coach's cancer stricken daughter

Players from Stainforth Juniors U13s scrubbed and cleaned a string of vehicles to help collect money for Emma Jayne Johnstone, the daughter of the team’s manager Jimmy.

She said: “They have my appreciation for the hard work they have done and the fact that they have given up their time to help.

“The money raised will go towards a holiday for me and my son after all my treatment for breast cancer is over to give us something to look forward to.

Members of Stainforth Juniors FC took part in a fundraising car wash.

“Most of the kids on the team went to primary school with my son and have all been friends since nursery