Big hearted Doncaster chip shop bosses donate dozens of meals to homeless

Big hearted bosses at a Doncaster fish and chip shop have helped the city’s homeless community by donating dozens of piping hot meals.

The New Lonsdale in Sandringham Road, Intake, cooked up 50 cartons of chips, sausage and gravy to donate to homeless help group Action For The Homeless And Needy In Doncaster.

A spokesman said: “Thank you - so much appreciated and so kind – and to everyone who donates to our homeless and needy in Doncaster.”