Big-hearted staff at Nationwide have helped a Doncaster hospice secure £10,000 in funding, inspired by the care a colleague’s grandad received.

Max Hudson, who works for Nationwide, cherished the care his grandad Norman Hudson received so much at St John’s Hospice in Balby that he asked colleagues to support him with a fundraising event at ASDA supermarket last May.

The Nationwide team also helped set up one of the hospice’s major fundraising opportunities, with Nationwide staff travelling from Doncaster, Rotherham, Blackpool, Bradford, Howden, Lincoln, Leeds, Manchester and even Dundee.

However, Max’s team still wanted to do more and, following an application, was successful in receiving a Nationwide colleague grant to help support the meaningful work done at St John’s Hospice.

This money will be used to remodel the hospice café, which is currently looking a little tired and unloved, to make it a more comfortable and welcoming space.

As well as decorating and adding new features to the café, it will also now have 24-hour access to food and drink for patient families, staff and volunteers.

Carrie Gascoigne and Karen Cockram, Mortgage Advisors at Nationwide Building Society, said: “What started out as a thank you for the care Max’s Grandad has received from St John’s Hospice turned into a fulfilling relationship for all of our team. We are so happy to have secured part of the £1.4 million that Nationwide has awarded to charities across the UK through Nationwide’s Colleague Grant programme. We can’t wait to support them further.”

Jenny Baynham, the Your Hearts and Minds Charity Manager, who raises money for the hospice, said: “I want to wholeheartedly thank Max, his colleagues and Nationwide Building Society for their help, support and amazing donation.

"Charity funding enables us to go over and above what the NHS can provide for our patients and families. Revamping the café will make a more comfortable and restful space for our families to have a little respite away from the ward environment, as well as a calm and welcoming area for patients to join them for a coffee and cake when they are well enough.

"Our staff and volunteers will also be able to take time out from caring to have their well-earned breaks in a cosy environment, where they can rest and relax during their busy shifts.”