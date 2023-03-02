Big hearted 11-year-old donates £100 birthday money to Doncaster food bank

Kai North, who has autism, decided he wanted to hand over his celebration money to the bank which operates out of Bullcroft Memorial Hall in Carcroft.

Kai, who lives in Scawthorpe, met up with organiser Jackie to pass on his donation.

Doncaster Roman Ridge ward councillor Leanne Hempshall, who helped set up the handover, said: “He really wanted to donate his birthday money while he was off for half term.

Kai handed over his cash to Jackie at Bullcroft Memorial Hall.

“They were brilliant at Bullcroft with Kai, he was so excited to have his photo on their Facebook page.

“Jackie rarely has anyone able to rival her funky hair dos, but Kai managed this!

"They do a great job providing much needed food supplies on a referral basis, working closely with our communities teams across Doncaster.”