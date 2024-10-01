Big crowds as giant puppet parade takes to the streets of Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 30th Sep 2024, 10:06 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2024, 10:07 BST
Hundreds of people were treated to a colourful show as a series of giant puppets took to the streets of Doncaster.

Lampadophores is an interactive production from French street theatre company Picto Facto and was hosted by Doncaster theatre Cast in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

The colourful parade of eight giant, inflatable puppets was accompanied by black-and-white-clad performers who interacted with audiences.

The production was co-created with Global Streets a network of organisations that host international outdoor arts events and was inspired and named after the torchbearers in the ceremonies of ancient Greece.

The puppet show took to the streets of Doncaster.

Previous Global Streets performances to visit Doncaster have included Sharing the Light, Rise and Clash of Drums.

A Picto Facto spokesperson said: “The artists involved describe themselves as ‘image blowers,’ creating huge, inflatable structures that are a feast for the eyes. Their bright, fantastical shapes inspire a joyous sense of community that all audiences can relate to.”

