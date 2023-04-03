News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Coco, Europe’s oldest chimp, turns 58
28 minutes ago Thomas Cashman to serve 42 years for murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel
52 minutes ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
58 minutes ago Tatty Harry Potter book with no spine sells at auction for £20,000
1 hour ago New edition of Gone With The Wind hit with trigger warning
2 hours ago Plans for Paul O’Grady’s funeral as TV star’s dying wish revealed

Big Brother: Doncaster's most 'interesting and funny' sought as iconic reality TV show returns

Doncaster’s “most interesting, funny and entertaining characters” are being sought to star as iconic reality TV series Big Brother returns to screens later this year.

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 13:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 13:42 BST

Producers are currently casting for housemates for the show which will be screened on ITVX and ITV2 in the coming months.

And would be applicants could follow in the footsteps of Doncaster’s Chloe Wilburn who triumphed on the show in 2015.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “Big Brother is returning to screens this year with a brand new series on ITV/ITX.

Doncaster's Chloe wilburn won Big Brother in 2015. (Photo: Channel 4).
Doncaster's Chloe wilburn won Big Brother in 2015. (Photo: Channel 4).
Doncaster's Chloe wilburn won Big Brother in 2015. (Photo: Channel 4).
Most Popular

“We are looking for stand-out characters to enter the iconic BB house.

“We’re looking for Doncaster's most interesting, funny and entertaining characters from all walks of life to apply.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For a chance of winning an incredible amount of money in the iconic BB house, you can apply here:

www.bigbrother.com. Applications close June 30th 2023.

Doncaster’s Chloe saw off 17 other contestants, winning the 2015 show after a 66-day stint in the house.

DoncasterBig BrotherITVX