Big Brother: Doncaster's most 'interesting and funny' sought as iconic reality TV show returns

Producers are currently casting for housemates for the show which will be screened on ITVX and ITV2 in the coming months.

And would be applicants could follow in the footsteps of Doncaster’s Chloe Wilburn who triumphed on the show in 2015.

A spokesman said: “Big Brother is returning to screens this year with a brand new series on ITV/ITX.

Doncaster's Chloe wilburn won Big Brother in 2015. (Photo: Channel 4).

“We are looking for stand-out characters to enter the iconic BB house.

“We’re looking for Doncaster's most interesting, funny and entertaining characters from all walks of life to apply.”

For a chance of winning an incredible amount of money in the iconic BB house, you can apply here:

www.bigbrother.com. Applications close June 30th 2023.