Big Brother: Doncaster contestants sought to follow local winner as iconic show returns
Producers are currently casting for housemates for the show which will be screened on ITVX and ITV2 later this year.
And would be applicants could follow in the footsteps of Doncaster’s Chloe Wilburn who triumphed on the show in 2015.
A spokesman said: “We want to hear from the most interesting, funny and stand-out characters from all walks of life.
“Full of clever tasks, nail-biting nominations and live evictions - have you got what it takes to be crowned the winner?”
Chloe, now 34 and who pocketed a whopping £116,000 when she won the reality show, recently opened her very own dog grooming salon, Barks of Sprotbrough.
She became a mum in 2017 and turned her back on the celebrity lifestyle after winning the show, returning to her job just days after triumphing in the television favourite.
The show was axed in 2018 but returned to screens in 2023 with Scunthorpe lawyer Jordan Sangha triumphing in the rebooted series.
Hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, you can apply to be on the show here www.bigbrother.com
Applicants must be aged 18 or over when applying.
Since its return, the show has also seen Ali Bromley crowned champion, while in the two celebrity series aired since its return, David Potts and Jack P Shepherd have emerged as winners.