Big Brother 2023: 11 best known South Yorkshire stars of BB, Love Island, Pop Idol, Apprentice, and BGT

We all remember Louis Tomlinson on X Factor – but Sheffield and South Yorkshire has had loads of reality television stars over the years.
By David Kessen
Published 30th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

With Big Brother, one of the best known of all the reality shows, set to start for the first time in five years, in just over a week’s time, have have taken a look at some of the reality television stars who have taken their shows by storm over the years.

Some of them you’ll instantly remember – but how many of them do you recall?

We have put together 11 pictures of people from our area who have lit up the world of entertainment through reality television, including those from Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham.

Some of them, like Louis Tomlinson, have gone onto success. Have a look through our picture gallery and see if you can find your favourite from shows like Big Brother, Britain’s Got Talent, The Apprentice and Pop Idol.

Big Brother, which aired for 18 years before it was scrapped in 2018, has been picked up by ITV for two new series fronted by new host duo AJ Odudu and Will Best.

AJ is familiar with Sheffield – she came to the city to present The Big Interiors Battle, a Channel Four reality show which ran earlier this year and gave a contestant the chance to win a posh flat at the Eyewitness Works development near Devonshire Green.

The new Big Brother show has a new logo that was shared by ITV during the finale of Love Island 2023 and has since revealed a brand new colourful look via social media.

The Big Brother house will reopen its doors on Sunday, October 8 at 9pm, and the reality show's launch will air on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.

We have put together this gallery of 11 stars of reality TV, all from Sheffield and South Yorkshire. How many do you remember?

1. 11 stars of reality TV, all from Sheffield and South Yorkshire

We have put together this gallery of 11 stars of reality TV, all from Sheffield and South Yorkshire. How many do you remember? Photo: Submitted

Louis Tomlinson, from Doncaster, came third in The X Factor in 2010 as a member of One Direction. PIcture: Steve Taylor

2. Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson, from Doncaster, came third in The X Factor in 2010 as a member of One Direction. PIcture: Steve Taylor Photo: Steve Taylor

Cheyanne Kerr, from Barnsley, is appeared in Love Island on ITV2. From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub PIcure: ITV

3. Cheyanne Kerr

Cheyanne Kerr, from Barnsley, is appeared in Love Island on ITV2. From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub PIcure: ITV Photo: ITV

Sheffield model and actress Laura Carter, aged 30, lived in Sheffield and appeared on Big Brother in 2016. (Photo: Channel 5).

4. Laura Carter

Sheffield model and actress Laura Carter, aged 30, lived in Sheffield and appeared on Big Brother in 2016. (Photo: Channel 5). Photo: Submitted

