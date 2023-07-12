News you can trust since 1925
Bid to track down family of Doncaster pit worker to return 70-year-old clock

An appeal has been launched to find the family of a Doncaster pit worker to return an antique clock presented nearly 70 years ago.
By Darren Burke
Published 12th Jul 2023, 09:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 09:51 BST

The vintage timepiece was handed over to a Mr H Gretton in 1956, marking his retirement as head weighman at Thorne Colliery after 32 years’ service.

Darren Pitt, who lives in Keighley, West Yorkshire, has come into possession of the clock and has launched an appeal to track down relatives of Mr Gretton.

He said: “I have come into possession of a lovely old clock presented to Mr Gretton. I’d love to see if any of his family are still in area and they can have this as a memento and memory of their relative.”

The clock was presented to a Thorne Colliery worker nearly 70 years ago.
The full wording on the plaque reads: “To Mr H Gretton, from officials and staff of Thorne Colliery on his retirement as Head Weighman, December 29, 1956 after 32 years service.”

Anyone with information can contact [email protected] and we will pass messages on.

