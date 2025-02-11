Bid to trace family of Doncaster airman who died in World War Two plane crash

An appeal has been launched to track down the family of a Doncaster airman who died in a plane crash during World War Two.

19-year-old air gunner Harry Bernard Shimwell was among the crew of a Halifax bomber who all died when the plane crashed in Lincolnshire in 1943 as it returned to base following a bombing raid on Germany, also claiming the lives of Canadian military personnel.

Families of other airmen killed in the tragedy are coming over from Canada to visit a memorial to the crash at South Kyme Golf Club and organisers are keen for the family of Mr Shimwell to attend the ceremony.

Ex-RAF man Paul Roberts, who curates the memorial, said: “I am trying to contact any relatives of this young airman as relatives of other crew members will be coming over from Canada in May this year to visit the memorial.

The memorial at South Kyme Golf Club.

“The Canadian Government provided us with all of the five Canadian airmen’s details and we have contact with three families.

"I was provided with Sgt Shimwell’s address of 58 Albany Road, Balby by one of the Canadian families along with the addresses for the other two RAF crew members.

"Sadly the RAF will not disclose any details to non family.”

Sgt Shimwell’s parents were Humphrey and Ada Matilda Shimwell, he added.

The plane crashed on November 3 1943 as it was returning to RAF MIddleton St George, now Teesside Airport with its eight crew involved in the raid on Dusseldorf all killed.

Anyone who can help should contact Mr Roberts on 01529 968273, 07968 195849 or email [email protected]