Beyond the flag: Doncaster Mosque displays leaflet on true loyalty to Britain.

In the midst of a national debate on how best to express national pride and loyalty, a mosque in Doncaster is offering a quiet, profound perspective.

The Baitul Baseer Mosque, home to the city’s Ahmadiyya Muslim Association, has displayed an educational leaflet that moves the conversation beyond symbolic gestures to the very essence of what it means to be a loyal citizen.

The display comes at a time when the prominent display of English and British flags has become a focal point in discussions about integration and national identity.

While the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association affirms that flying a flag is one legitimate way to show love for one’s country, their exhibition argues that true loyalty runs much deeper.

Drawing directly from the speeches of His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the Caliph and the Worldwide Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, the leaflet outlines a comprehensive vision of civic duty.

It posits that authentic patriotism is not demonstrated through intimidation or hostility towards those of different backgrounds, races, or faiths. Instead, it is found in sincere service, lawful conduct, and a dedicated effort to work for the betterment of the nation.

Under the heading ‘Loyalty - An Essential Part of Faith’, one quote from the Caliph’s 2013 address to the House of Commons reads: “…every Ahmadi Muslim who is a British citizen… is completely loyal to this country and has sincere love for it…. it becomes an incumbent moral duty upon those people who have come to settle here to prove themselves to be loyal citizens of this country and so they must support the government in its efforts to tackle all forms of disorder and strife.”

This sentiment is echoed in another excerpt from a 2016 speech in Ottawa, Canada, which states, *“The Islam that we know and practice teaches that the love of your country is an essential part of your faith.”*

For local members, this teaching is a core principle put into action. The leaflet highlights the community’s national efforts, such as raising millions for British charities and supporting food banks—a work mirrored by the Doncaster branch through local initiatives.

Dr. Yaseen Ahmad, a junior doctor and the Lead Outreach Coordinator for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Doncaster, explained the importance of displaying this message now.

“In current times, the definition of patriotism can sometimes feel narrowed to a single, symbolic act,” Dr. Ahmad said. “This leaflet is crucial because it re-centres the debate on what truly builds a strong, cohesive nation: active contribution. For us, the guidance of His Holiness is clear. Our loyalty is demonstrated not by words or flags alone, but by our actions, by healing patients, by raising money for local causes, by

obeying the law, and by serving our neighbours regardless of who they are. This is the ‘true integration’ he speaks of; it is about being a net positive for Doncaster and for the UK every single day.”

Bilal Mahmood, the President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Doncaster, spoke about the campaign to display the leaflet, emphasising its role as an internal reminder as much as an external message.

“Our campaign to display this leaflet is fundamentally about reminding our own members of the sacred responsibilities that come with being a citizen of this country, as defined by our faith,” Mr. Mahmood stated. “The Caliph consistently guides us that we can be fully devout Muslims and fully loyal British citizens without any conflict. In fact, our faith compels us to be so. We must be the first in line to serve our community, to promote peace, and to uphold the laws of the land. This exhibition is a reflection of our desire to live that principle openly and proudly.”

The message at Baitul Baseer Mosque offers a timely contribution to the national conversation: that the strongest foundations of loyalty are built not on division, but on a shared commitment to serve, integrate, and contribute to the common good.