Betfred St Leger Festival teams up with The Good Racing Co to add to ‘Horsebox Hotel’ prize package

The competition was launched last week, with the help of Jamie Jones-Buchanan (friend and former teammate of Rob Burrow) and gives one lucky winner and guest the chance to win a night’s stay at the exclusive “Horsebox Hotel”. This is a stunning converted vintage horsebox located right near the heart of the action complete with beds, cooking equipment and outdoor furniture, during the Betfred St Leger Festival.

The Good Racing Co is a unique fundraising initiative aiming to redefine racing by dedicating horses from its stables to raise funds and awareness for different charitable causes. Created by the team behind the hugely successful Burrow Seven, which has raised over £180,000 for the MND Association and The Rob 7 Trust to date.

The team have got together with Doncaster Racecourse to kindly add to the already impressive Horsebox Hotel prize by also providing the lucky winner with a free Rob Burrow Racing Club membership and a stable visit to one of their trainer’s yards for up to four people.

Win a stay in the horsebox hotel

All you need to do is buy a raffle ticket online at www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk to secure your entry, with all funds going to the MND Association, a charity close to Racecourse organisers.

The New full prize list consists of:

Full access to the Betfred St Leger Horsebox Hotel from 11:00am on Saturday 16 September until 10:00am on Sunday 17 September for two people

Overnight stay on Friday 15 September in the Hilton Garden Inn, to include dinner Friday night and breakfast Saturday 16 September for two people

County Enclosure admission tickets to Doncaster Racecourse Betfred St Leger Stakes Day on Saturday 16 September for two people

A picnic hamper and fully stocked fridge including beers, wine, soft drinks and bottle of Champagne, plus afternoon tea, to enjoy on Saturday 16 September in the ‘Horsebox Hotel’, whilst watching all the racing

Grandstand tickets to attend the St Leger Community Funday on Sunday 17 September

Breakfast in the Hilton Garden Inn on Sunday 17 September for two people

NEW - A free membership to the Rob Burrow Racing Club for the winner

NEW - A stable visit for up to four guests to one of the trainers as part of The Good Racing Co

The MND Association focuses on improving access to care, research and campaigning for those people living with or affected by MND in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Phill Hawthorne, CEO of The Good Racing Company spoke about the competition: ‘It’s fantastic to be involved with such a unique initiative alongside Doncaster Racecourse for the St Leger Festival. I’m sure the whole event will be a huge success, and the competition will so a great job in raising both funds and awareness. I would encourage everyone to get involved and support this great cause. And, as Rob Burrow says, “See you at the races”.

Rachel Harwood, Executive Director of Doncaster Racecourse, said: “We’ve had a really good response to our Horsebox Hotel competition since we launched, thank you to everyone who has bought a raffle ticket so far. And thanks to the good folk at The Good Racing Co, the prize has got even better with two wonderful additions creating an all-round racing package not to be missed.”

Tickets to attend the Betfred St Leger Festival are now available from just £16.00. Visit www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk for more information or call the team on 01302 304200 to secure your place.