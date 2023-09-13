Bespoke hat unveiled for Doncaster Rovers Belles captain ahead of Betfred St Leger Festival Ladies’ Day

Watch more videos on Shots!

This stunning headpiece, designed by acclaimed Doncaster-based designer Estelle Pearce and hand-made by hat Milliner Clare Barker from 'Love the Hattitude., will take centre stage on Ladies Day at the Betfred St Leger Festival on Thursday, September 14, with Jessica and her teammates being the day’s official ‘Guests of Honour’.

Jessica Tugby-Andrew, renowned for her leadership on and off the field, will grace the festival in an exquisite hat that pays homage to both the event's grandeur and the indomitable spirit of the Doncaster Rovers Belles. The hat's design marries tradition and contemporary elegance, as well as incorporating this year’s Ladies Day Style Guide which encompasses the theme, ‘Made in Doncaster’. Furthermore, the hat will be auctioned after the festival, with all proceeds going toward supporting the Doncaster Rovers Belles.

The creation of this bespoke hat is a part of the collaborative efforts between Doncaster Racecourse, designer Estelle Pearce, and Doncaster-based hat Milliner Clare Barker from 'Love the Hattitude.' This remarkable piece of artistry not only celebrates Jessica's role as Belles Captain but also serves as a symbol of unity within the Doncaster community.

Belles captain, Jessica Tugby-Andrew, in her bespoke hat

This year’s Ladies Day Style Guide, based around the ‘Made in Doncaster’ concept, flaunts five key themes for ladies to take advantage of, which are Floral Fantasy, Dopamine Brights, Show us your stripes, Corset Dresses, and Oversised Bows.

"I'm hoping the hat will be a real celebration of how inspirational the Belles have been, and my design can do that justice. The team is iconic in Doncaster, so I'm delighted to be playing my part in making Ladies Day at the Betfred St Leger Festival such a celebration this year," commented Estelle Pearce, the creative mind behind this extraordinary creation.

Belles Captain Jessica Tugby-Andrew, added: "I am incredibly proud to have the privilege of showcasing this stunning bespoke hat on Ladies' Day at the Betfred St Leger Festival. This hat is not just a fashion statement, it represents the unity and strength of our community here in Doncaster.

“I'm honoured to represent Doncaster Rovers Belles and our city on this special day. It's a celebration of not only our team's achievements but also the spirit of Doncaster. I can't wait to wear this exquisite creation and stand tall as a symbol that defines our beloved Doncaster."

Up to 40,000 racegoers are expected to attend the Betfred St Leger Festival, which is always a highlight of the flat racing season and one of the most prestigious weeks on the British horse racing calendar. This year, Ladies' Day will open the proceedings for the first time in the event's modern history, making it an even more memorable occasion.