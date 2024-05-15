Bentley boy is brightening up the lives of Doncaster residents

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 15th May 2024, 13:57 BST
An autistic boy is brightening up the day for the residents of Doncaster.

Benjamin Chandler of Bentley has been producing comedy promotional videos for Swaran Mini Market’ and becoming a social media sensation at the same time. He even has his own hashtag #benjisbargains.Hardav Singh, director of Swaran Mini Market who stars along side Benjamin in the videos said: “Benji is a amazing young lad and we have known him all his life and watched him grow up.

"He is always in our store and loves coming in to buy our special offers and always suggesting products he wants us to put on promotion, and that’s were we came up with the idea of Benji’s Bargains.

"He loves doing these videos with us and growing with confidence with each one, and fast becoming a local celebrity. All of Bentley adore Ben and he is popular character around the village.

"He’s always wanted a job with us from a very young age and I’ve told him he is always welcome to help out.

Ben’s videos are posted on Facebook and TikTok.

