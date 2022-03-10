Bench unveiled in memory of 'much-loved' Doncaster nurse who died after cancer fight

Andrea Willis, from Rossington, passed away on Christmas Eve 2020, at the age of 52, after a courageous fight with bowel cancer.

She had clocked up 20 years’ service with the NHS, having previously worked as a MacMillan Cancer Liaison Nurse before returning to Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation (RDaSH) as Clinical Team Leader.

RDaSH colleagues arranged for the seat - which was paid for by the Trust’s charitable funds - to be placed outside the tea rooms at St Catherine’s House, Balby, with an inscription saying, ‘To remember Andrea Willis’.

The bench was unveiled in memory of Andrea Willis.

Andrea’s husband Geoff, the couple’s three grown up children, Samantha, Rachel and Thomas, and grandchildren Connor and Chelsey, were invited to see the bench in its new home.

Two of the family work at RDaSH - Samantha in administration and Rachel is a health care assistant, following in her mum’s footsteps to become a nurse.

Geoff said: “It’s a lovely, touching memorial and we thank colleagues and RDaSH for their thoughtful gesture. It’s a peaceful setting for the family to visit and remember Andrea.”

Sam Butcher, Service Manager for community nursing at RDaSH, said: “Andrea was a highly respected and loved member of our team, who worked in district nursing in Rossington and later became a team leader covering the town centre and other areas.