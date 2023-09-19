Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sitting With Hope bench in Conisbrough is installed with a QR code which users can scan for help and support and which takes them through to a website packed with details and information.

Launched by The Good Grief Trust, Conisbrough business owner Tracy Beavis purchased one of the plaques and then canvassed local people as to where it should be installed – with a local beauty spot coming out on top.

Tracy, who runs FMN Memory Furniture said: “The Sit with Hope plaque is now at a local beauty spot in Conisbrough.

The new bench has been installed in Conisbrough.

"Raising awareness and talking about loss is vital for our mental health. As a nation we are not good at talking about death or dying.

“I work closely with the funeral industry, bereaved families and other related organisations.

“The plaques are a national initiative by The Good Grief Trust offering help and support to those suffering after a loss and bereavement.

Local councillors Lanimae and Nigel Ball and community champion Dan Pederson were present at the unveiling of the plaque which has been installed on a picnic table on Snake Lane off Clifton Hill on the site of former railway cuttings.

The bench offers help and support to those who have suffered loss and bereavement.

Added Tracy: “The perfect spot next to what’s know locally as the thinking stone. The plaques have a QR code linking directly to help, support and inform on the trust website.”