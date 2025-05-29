Ben Eagle returns to Cast in Doncaster this Christmas as one of Cinderella’s infamous Ugly Stepsisters

Fan favourite is returning to the Cast stage for its classic Christmas family pantomime.

Doncaster—get ready to boo, hiss, and laugh out loud—Ben Eagle is back at Cast this festive season.

The Yorkshire-born actor, loved by thousands of audience members both young and young-at-heart, returns for a third consecutive year to don the heels, the wigs, and the outrageous costumes as he takes on one of the iconic Dame-duo roles of Ugly Stepsister in Cinderella, Cast’s timeless 2025 pantomime.

Trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and recently returned to “God’s Own Country” after years of treading the boards in London and beyond, Ben is no stranger to Doncaster audiences.

His larger-than-life performances as the Dame in Jack and the Beanstalk (2024) and Beauty and the Beast (2023) at Cast left audiences howling.

He has performed at venues countrywide, including the Royal Albert Hall, and is a regular voiceover artist, often heard on radio and TV.

He’s toured the US twice with Shakespeare, played gritty northern policemen, teachers, cowboys, pigs, gangsters, journalists, solicitors, friars… but says “there’s nothing like a Dame”.

This Christmas, Ben will once again light up the Cast stage with his impeccable comic timing and quick-fire wit flavoured with playful Yorkshire grit. Whether you’re a panto lover or a parent looking for some festive family fun, you won’t want to miss a season of sensational performances.

Joining Ben for their third consecutive years at Cast are Writer Neil Hurst and Director Tess Seddon.

Cinderella opens at Cast on Friday 28 November 2025 at 7pm and runs until Sunday January 4, 2026.

Tickets start at £15 and can be accessed from the Cast box office by calling 01302 303959 or online at castindoncaster.com.