Beauty queens including Doncaster's Charlotte Lister unite for Alzheimer’s Memory Walk

The event was organised by Natasha Streatfield who is Ms Royal Suffolk and Megan Peters, Miss Royal Surrey, who was also raising money for Action Aid.

Charlotte said: “It’s amazing to support the Memory Walk and my friend Natasha for the fourth time to not only raise awareness of this horrible disease but also vital funds for Alzheimer’s Society.

"For this memory walk we met at Trafalgar Square in London and we walked five miles visiting Buckingham Palace, Big Ben and the London Eye.

Charlotte and the other beauty queens

"The memory walk also coincided with London Pride so we all joined in by waving our rainbow flags in support.”