Beauty queens including Doncaster's Charlotte Lister unite for Alzheimer’s Memory Walk

Beauty queens from across the UK, including Charlotte Lister, who is hoping to be crowned the next Ms Eco UK, from Doncaster, joined together in London for the fourth time in two years to help raise vital funds and awareness of Alzheimer’s by taking part in the July Memory Walk.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 09:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 09:45 BST

The event was organised by Natasha Streatfield who is Ms Royal Suffolk and Megan Peters, Miss Royal Surrey, who was also raising money for Action Aid.

Charlotte said: “It’s amazing to support the Memory Walk and my friend Natasha for the fourth time to not only raise awareness of this horrible disease but also vital funds for Alzheimer’s Society.

"For this memory walk we met at Trafalgar Square in London and we walked five miles visiting Buckingham Palace, Big Ben and the London Eye.

Charlotte and the other beauty queensCharlotte and the other beauty queens
Charlotte and the other beauty queens
"The memory walk also coincided with London Pride so we all joined in by waving our rainbow flags in support.”

The last four Memory Walks arranged by Natasha, and that a number of beauty queens joined in, have helped raise over £1,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society and another one is planned for next year.

