Beauty queens including Doncaster's Charlotte Lister unite for a sponsored snorkel with sharks

Beauty Queens from across the UK, including Doncaster’s own Charlotte Lister who is hoping to be crowned Ms Eco Pageants UK next month, met up for a sponsored snorkel with sharks at Manchester Sealife in aid of YoungMinds, which is a young people’s mental health charity.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 24th Jul 2023, 09:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 09:18 BST

The event was been organised by Meg Byrne who was Miss Voluptuous Europe 22 and is now hoping to be crowned Miss Galaxy UK 2024.

“The event was absolutely brilliant we were able to get up close and personal with a variety of sharks, stringrays and even turtles which were definitely my favourite,” said Charlotte.

The event raised £660 including Gift Aid for YoungMinds.

The beauty queens, Charlotte Lister third from leftThe beauty queens, Charlotte Lister third from left
Since 2014, Sealife Manchester and other locations have been supporting there global charity, the SEA LIFE Trust.

They’ve supported the Trust to help: new marine protected areas created; reduce marine litter; protect sea turtles; rescue, rehabilitate and release hundreds of sick and injured seal pups; and create the world’s first beluga whale sanctuary in Iceland.

