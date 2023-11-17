BBC Question Time to be filmed in Doncaster - and you can be in the audience

Popular BBC topical debate show Question Time is coming to Doncaster later this month.

The long-running BBC One show, hosted by Fiona Bruce and which sees politicians and high profile figures grilled by members of the public, will be in the city on November 30.

Details of the venue and guests for the show have not been revealed at this stage, but applicants to be in the audience are now being sought.

Announcing the broadcast on X, formerly Twitter, following last night’s show, a spokesman said: “Thank you for joining us tonight

“We'll be back next week with a studio audience from Stevenage, and the following week from Doncaster.”

Anyone interesting in joining the audience can do so HERE

A BBC spokesman said: “We contact applicants on the Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday before the programme. Due to the high volume of requests received we apologise that we are unable to call everyone.

“Question Time audience members will be requested to come up with two questions to be considered for the programme. Please note that everyone applying to be part of the studio audience is required to complete this form.

“It's important that as many applicants as possible get the chance to be part of a Question Time audience.

"If you have been in a QT audience within the past five years we are delighted that you want to do it all over again, but please give others a chance and don't apply this time round.

“If you have applied before but not been successful, we welcome your application.”