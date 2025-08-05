Battle of Britain Memorial Flight: Historic aircraft set to fly over Doncaster this weekend

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is set to fly over Doncaster this weekend – and here’s where you might be able to catch a glimpse of the historic aircraft.

The Royal Air Force flight, which provides an aerial display group usually comprising an Avro Lancaster heavy bomber and two fighters, a Supermarine Spitfire and a Hawker Hurricane, will be taking part in displays in Blackpool and Whitby this Saturday and Sunday.

And avid planespotters with their eyes to the skies might be able to catch a glimpse of the flight as it heads to and back from its displays.

Both the Blackpool Airshow and Whitby Regatta take place on Saturday and Sunday with the aircraft heading to the shows from their base at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

Saturday 9: 13:10 - 13:40 Doncaster

Sunday 10: 14:47 - 15:17 Doncaster

Flights are subject to weather and usual disclaimers.