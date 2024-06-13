Banking staff go bucket collecting for Doncaster hospice charity
The team of ten from Nationwide travelled from as near as Doncaster, Rotherham, to as far afield as Blackpool, Bradford, Howden, Lincoln, Leeds, Manchester and even Dundee to take part in a bucket collection at Asda to raise funds for St John’s Hospice in support of colleague Max Hudson, who wanted to give something back to say thank you for the care his grandfather received there.
Thanks to support from shoppers, the team collected over £450 in just a few hours of collecting in Asda on Bawtry Road, which was then match funded by Nationwide to bring the grand total raised to £900.12.
St John’s Fundraising Manager Tracey Gaughan said: “What an amazing show of support for a colleague and for our charity!
“A huge thank you to everyone involved for travelling so far to support us, and to Nationwide for agreeing to match the total raised.”
