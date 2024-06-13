Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of big-hearted banking colleagues have volunteered their time to raise over £900 for Doncaster’s hospice charity.

The team of ten from Nationwide travelled from as near as Doncaster, Rotherham, to as far afield as Blackpool, Bradford, Howden, Lincoln, Leeds, Manchester and even Dundee to take part in a bucket collection at Asda to raise funds for St John’s Hospice in support of colleague Max Hudson, who wanted to give something back to say thank you for the care his grandfather received there.

Thanks to support from shoppers, the team collected over £450 in just a few hours of collecting in Asda on Bawtry Road, which was then match funded by Nationwide to bring the grand total raised to £900.12.

St John’s Fundraising Manager Tracey Gaughan said: “What an amazing show of support for a colleague and for our charity!

Staff from Nationwide are pictured taking part in their charity bucket collection at Asda in aid of St John’s Hospice charity.

“A huge thank you to everyone involved for travelling so far to support us, and to Nationwide for agreeing to match the total raised.”

She added: “Thanks also to Asda and everyone who donated – we are extremely grateful!”