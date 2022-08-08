Balloon release in memory of Doncaster road smash victim on 21st birthday

Sarah Oliver died when the BMW she was a passenger in was involved in a collision with a Seat Ibiza on Wheatley Hall Road last week.

Now friends and family will gather tomorrow night for a vigil for Sarah on what would have been her 21st birthday and to release balloons into the night skies above Doncaster.

Mourners will gather at The Broadway pub in Dunscroft at 7pm on Tuesday to release balloons in her memory as well as to have a drink to celebrate her life.

Balloons will be released in memory of Sarah Oliver on what would have been her 21st birthday.

It comes as cash pours in to pay for Sarah’s funeral, with more than £2,600 already raised since the tragedy.

Crowdfunding organiser Charmaine Whitlam said: "A lot of people knew Sarah and knew that she was a caring, loving young woman who had her whole life ahead of her.

"She was planning her 21st birthday but this tragedy happened.

"As you can imagine, it’s a really hard and tough time for the family and all your support messages and gifts so far have been amazing and the family want to thank everyone for everything they’ve all done.

"I’m asking if people would help by coming together even more than they already have by contributing as much or as little as you can to give this beautiful lady the best send of that she deserves.”

Emergency services were called at 9.40pm on Tuesday, August 2 to reports of a collision involving a white BMW 5 series and a red Seat Ibiza on Wheatley Hall Road, at the junction with Neale Road.

Paying tribute to her, Sarah’s family said in a brief statement: “Sarah will be thoroughly missed by all of her family and friends. Everyone loved Sarah.”

The family do not wish to say any more and a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the force ‘requests that their wishes for privacy are respected at this extremely difficult time for them’.

The driver of the BMW, a 36-year-old man, suffered serious injuries.

Two 19-year-old women travelling in the Seat, the driver and a passenger, also suffered serious injuries. All three were taken to hospital where they are treated for serious injuries, but which are not expected to be life-threatening.

Eyewitnesses reported the road being closed for a number of hours, with police, paramedics, fire crews and the air ambulance all reported at the scene.

The spokesman added: “Were you travelling along Wheatley Hall Road that evening? Did you see either vehicle prior to the collision?

Anyone with information should contact police via live chat, their online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 949 of August 2, 2022.

You can access their online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

If you have dashcam footage that may help the investigation, please email this to [email protected] and quote the incident number in the subject line.