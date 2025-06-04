Badly behaved Doncaster dogs sought to appear on TV show
Doncaster’s worst behaved dogs are being sought to appear on a TV show alongside their owners.
Channel 5’s Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly is seeking people to take part in the show.
A spokesperson said: “We are looking for some dog owners and their dogs in and around Doncaster to take part.
“We are looking for volunteer dog-walkers on 12/06/2025 for about an hour.
“Please get in touch if you are interested and free.”
You can email [email protected] for more details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.