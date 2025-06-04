Badly behaved Doncaster dogs sought to appear on TV show

Doncaster’s worst behaved dogs are being sought to appear on a TV show alongside their owners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Channel 5’s Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly is seeking people to take part in the show.

A spokesperson said: “We are looking for some dog owners and their dogs in and around Doncaster to take part.

“We are looking for volunteer dog-walkers on 12/06/2025 for about an hour.

“Please get in touch if you are interested and free.”

You can email [email protected] for more details.