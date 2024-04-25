Baby born at Doncaster bike track returns - and venue is even listed on his birth certificate!
Little Jackson Darren Deane made his entrance into the world during a race at Doncaster Moto Parc – with staff and the family of shocked 17-year-old mum Shannon Watson racing into action as the tot roared into the world earlier this month.
Now Shannon and Jackson and his grandparents have returned to the motorcross track near Austerfield – showing off the tot’s birth certificate which lists the course as his place of birth.
Said grandma Nicola: “Well he's now official – even his birth certificate states he was born at Doncaster Moto Parc!”
Jackson, who has been dubbed Little Donny, made his arrival inside an office at the track when mum Shannon went into labour, weighing in at 8lb 4oz.
Gran Nicola said: "She knew about her pregnancy but she was scared and didn't tell anyone – she didn't realise she was due to drop.
"And you couldn't tell she was pregnant.
“So as you can imagine being her mum, I was very shocked to find out she was in labour let alone pregnant!”
The family, who come from Peterborough, were at the track with members of Peterborough Junior Motocross Club for a race meeting when the drama unfolded.
Added Nicola: “Shannon was there to help lap score.
“She woke up with a bit of a funny belly but started with her race day job.
"Then the pains became very bad and she really struggled.
"At this point I still didn't know anything – I thought she was being a dramatic teenager with monthly cramps!
“The amazing PJMC people helped to get Shannon comfy in the caravan as I was busy on the track.
"Then once we realised something was more seriously wrong they took her to the office and as I walked into the room, a friend had asked Shannon if there was anyway she was pregnant.
"She then cried and said yes.
“So obviously it was a bit of a crazy two hours - her waters broke then she had a healthy baby boy.”
