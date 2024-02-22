Awareness campaign for new voter ID rule to be launched by Doncaster Council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Most Doncaster residents will first see the rule in practice during this year’s general election, in the absence of local elections last year.

When voting at a polling station, residents will be required to bring a passport, photo driving licence, blue badge, older persons bus pass or voter ID card.

Last year, the council sent 64,500 flyers to homes with information on how to apply for a voter ID.

In February, a further 140,000 flyers will be sent out with residents’ Council Tax bills.

A 12-month radio advertisement is also set to be launched in all Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) leisure centres across the borough.