Awareness campaign for new voter ID rule to be launched by Doncaster Council

In the coming months, leaflets, radio advertising and letters will be sent to Doncaster residents to raise awareness that voter ID is now required during elections.
By Shannon Mower
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 17:52 GMT
Most Doncaster residents will first see the rule in practice during this year’s general election, in the absence of local elections last year.

When voting at a polling station, residents will be required to bring a passport, photo driving licence, blue badge, older persons bus pass or voter ID card.

Last year, the council sent 64,500 flyers to homes with information on how to apply for a voter ID.

Awareness campaign for new voter ID rule to be launched by Doncaster Council.

In February, a further 140,000 flyers will be sent out with residents’ Council Tax bills.

A 12-month radio advertisement is also set to be launched in all Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) leisure centres across the borough.

To apply for a photo ID please the visit the website: VOTER ID – City of Doncaster Council

