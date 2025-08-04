Award-winning Yorkshire Wildlife Park has welcomed two new endangered African Painted Dogs to the pack.

Males Blondi and T’Challa, both 6 years old, have now been introduced to the park’s two female dogs, Ife and Lehana.

The males, who arrived from Parc Zoologique d’Amneville in France, faced a potentially tricky introduction as they find their hierarchy in the new pack.

Director of Animals, Dr Charlotte MacDonald, said: “African Painted Dogs live in packs led by an alpha female and male.

“Introducing two new dogs is a challenge as they will all be marking their territory and establishing their place.

“However, Ife and Lehana are very gentle and so we are confident that Blondi and T’Challa will settle seamlessly into their reserve.

“Blondi has blonde colouring around his neck, whilst T’Challa has more black fur, making them quite distinguishable. African Painted dogs are an incredible species, and we are excited to welcome more to the park.”

Painted dogs, which have distinctive coat patterns of brown, white, red and yellow, have a strong pack bond, with the fittest often hunting to provide food for the sick and elderly.

African savanna grasslands and woodlands are the perfect habitat for wild hunting dogs to prowl. Their reserve at YWP has a variety of habitats for them to explore.

Dr MacDonald added: “African painted dogs are an endangered species which need protecting.

“We are hoping to contribute to the breeding programme once the dogs have established the hierarchy and settled into their pack.

“Their populations are rapidly dwindling. More than half of their deaths are due to human activity, and habitat loss and climate change also threaten their existence.”

Painted Dogs are the second most endangered carnivore in Africa. In the 1900s, more than 500,000 dogs roamed African across 39 countries. Today, less than 5,000 Painted Dogs remain in just a few territories.

The WildLife Foundation, the charity based at YWP, works to protect African Painted Dog populations. They have awarded a three-year grant to their partners, Fauna and Flora international, for use at their Sera Wildlife Conservancy in Kenya, helping to secure the habitats of the species that live there.

