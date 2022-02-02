Award winning former Doncaster journalist who covered Yorkshire Ripper case dies

Denis Walsh served newspapers across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire during a career in which he also worked in radio.

He began his career at his hometown paper the Batley Reporter before moving to the Scunthorpe Telegraph, Doncaster Evening Post and Sheffield daily The Star.

He then joined the Yorkshire Evening Post, where he worked as industrial correspondent.

Former Doncaster journalist Denis Walsh has died at 85.

Denis left the Leeds-based daily to join BBC Radio Leeds as producer, where he became news editor.

It was while working at Radio Leeds that he won a Sony Award for a documentary on the Yorkshire Ripper, Peter Sutcliffe.

He also produced a popular music-based programme called ‘If You’re Irish’ and “made many friends in the local Irish community”.